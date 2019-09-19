U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Thursday responded to Iran’s threats of all-out war, by saying the U.S. wanted a peaceful resolution.
“We are still striving to build out a coalition in an act of diplomacy while the foreign minister of Iran is threatening all-out war and to fight to the last American,“ he said.
Pompeo told newsmen in Abu Dhabi that the U.S. was ready to build up a coalition aimed at achieving peace while holding talks with Crown Prince Mohammed Zayed-Al Nahyan.
Pompeo, who also visited Saudi Arabia on earlier, added that a peaceful resolution was what President Donald Trump certainly set out to achieve.
Meanwhile, Washington and Riyadh have already blamed Tehran for recent attacks on two Saudi oil facilities.
