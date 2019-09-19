Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Another woman narrowly escaped being strangled by a suspected serial killer in a hotel in Rumuokoro in Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers on Tuesday, just as scores of Women staged a peaceful protest against serial killings in the state.

The Spokesman of the Rivers Police Command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, who announced the arrest during an early morning programme of Nigerianinfofm, Port Harcourt, said the young woman who was rescued unconscious has been admitted in hospital.

Omoni said the female victim managed to raise alarm as she was being strangled by the suspected serial killer before help came and the suspect was overpowered and handed over to the Police.

The suspect is currently undergoing interrogation by the police.

The latest arrest brings to three the number of suspects arrested so far when the serial killings began less than two months ago.

According to the Police, eight women have so far been killed in a manner suspected to be for rituals by yet to be identified cult group on the loose in Rivers State.