The Plateau Government and the Nigeria Police Force have sympathised with victims of the fire disaster which razed 40 shops at the Timber B line of Katako Market, Jos.

The inferno whose cause has yet to be ascertained occurred on Sept. 14.

Prof. Danladi Atu, Secretary to the State Government, visited the market on behalf of Gov. Simon Lalong on Thursday in the company of the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, to assess the damage done by the disaster and sympathise with the victims.

Atu, who lamented the huge loss caused by the inferno, however, commended the traders for not taking the law into their hands as a result of the incident.

“This disaster that has happened has touched the entire economy of Plateau, not just the timber market.

“Government is with you and we will see how we can improve the condition of the market,” he said.

He urged the traders to continue to keep the prevailing peace in the state in spite of the hardship that they may be going through as a result of the fire.

He also advised them to report to the police anything that might affect their peaceful coexistence.

According to the secretary to the state government, the police were very eager to see all Plateau residents going about their normal businesses.

On his part, the commissioner of police described the incident as unfortunate and urged the victims to regard it as an act of God.

He assured them that the police were available to work with them in ensuring that peace reigned supreme in the state.

“Anytime you have any challenge concerning the market, please do not hesitate to let us know,” he said.

Alhaji Aliyu Umar, Chairman, Timber B Market, thanked the State Government for identifying with them in their sad moment.

Umar, however, called on the government to assist in building more permanent structures in the market to check incidences of fire outbreaks there.

He said that provision of iron tents instead of the wood ones currently in the market would curtail fire incidents.