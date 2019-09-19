Thailand’s Police Bureau chief Pol Lt-General Sompong Chingdoung has announced the arrest of a 37-year-old Nigerian identified as Nzemeka Ezims.
Ezims was arrested, along with four other Nigerians and five Thais for allegedly running racketeering and money-laundering scams online.His arrest was effected with a warrant issued by the Samut Prakan Court, Sompong said.
Ezims is accused of running a money-laundering business by exporting goods to Africa and providing an underground money-exchange service.
The arrest warrant was issued for a romantic scam he was reportedly involved in from June to September 2018. His scam led to 13 victims losing a combined Bt2.9 million.
The bank accounts used in the crime were linked and led to the arrest of a Thai woman who withdrew cash to wire to other gang members. Police were able to zero in on five Nigerians, including Ezims, and five Thais, reported the chiangraitimes.com
