The Mo Ibrahim Foundation is pleased to announce the launch of the first comprehensive “African Governance Report”. The report will be published online at the foundation’s website, mo.ibrahim.foundation on 15 October 2019.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation was established in 2006 with a focus on the critical importance of leadership and governance in Africa, by providing tools to assess and support progress in leadership and governance.

The Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) provides an annual assessment of the quality of governance in African countries and is the most comprehensive collection of data on African governance.

With over ten years of data to draw from, the IIAG is uniquely positioned to measure trends in governance, providing an in-depth analysis of how the quality of governance has changed, and what has or could be key to Africa’s transformation.

Based on IIAG data, the report will focus on Governance and Africa’s implementation of the AU’s Agenda 2063 and the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. It will highlight the importance of using data to analyse the growing governance challenges and opportunities that must be addressed to drive sustainable development in Africa.

In this report, the Foundation will highlight gaps in the availability of sound data to track and measure progress. It will issue a call for national and international players to work together to urgently address these gaps, which will be critical to encouraging and directing development progress across the continent.

The African Governance Report will:

1) Examine the governance environments needed to achieve progress towards Agenda 2063 and the SDGs and the links between these, highlighting common areas and major challenges

2) Identify progress in these areas and data gaps, both in terms of national statistical offices but also vital statistics and civil registration

