Rema

”Dumebi” frontliner, and Mavin records artiste, rapper and singer Rema says it’s been so hard to love after his new fame.

Sustaining a relationship takes a lot of effort and commitment. The songwriter who is always on the move must have really had a hard time, since women will always want a guy they love to spend time with them, so you can imagine the emotional stress Rema must be experiencing.

In his words while singing, this was disclosed and fans have reacted to this.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by REMA (@heisrema) on