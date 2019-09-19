Australian rapper Iggy Azalea clapped back at Wendy after the talk show host made some comments about her body.

Speaking on whether fans will wait for Nicki Minaj to return from retirement, the 55-year-old said: ‘Well they waited for, uh, who’s the Australian girl with the fake body? Iggy Azalea.

‘People waited for Iggy Azalea. Even if they waited for her, Iggy Azalea is white, a different type of rapper because she’s white.’

Iggy, 29, wasted no time at calling out the host for her disrespectful comments and retweeted the clip that a fan shared.

She tweeted: ‘Who’s the crack head in the halfway house with the gossip show thing?’ along with a laughing emoji and shrugging shoulders emoji.

The Fancy singer still had a few more insults up her sleeve, going on to reply to a fan with another harsh tweet.

‘Wendy Williams is a walking Mike Tyson tribal tattoo slapped over a deeply set c-section scar. I’ve had enough,’ she tweeted.

And in a since-deleted tweet, she wrote: “You would have thought after crying publicly all summer, walking around in a wig that looks like it hasn’t been brushed in a week, talking to papz clearly high as hell etc she would mind hers but her she is… baby!”

For those who are out of the loop, Wendy announced to her studio audience back in March that she was living in a halfway house in order to recover to an unnamed addiction.

Speaking on what she does after the show, she said: ‘I go across the street, I do my pilates… two hours a day I like to take care of my body. And, you know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past. I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know-how.

‘God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped… There are people in your family that might be struggling, maybe you, and I just want you to know more of the story, so this is my autobiographical story and I’m living it.’

One fan tweeted at Iggy: ‘Laughing at someone’s addiction doesn’t make you cool or edgy.’

‘You’re rightfully upset, but it’s never cool to bring up someone’s addiction to weaponize them,’ another said.