Governor Nyesome Wike has described his Ekiti State counterpart & NGF Chairman, Dr John Kayode Fayemi, as a highly focused leader who does not discriminate against members of the opposition party, but sees them as partners in progress‬.

Governor Wike gave the comendation, Wednesday in Port Harcourt, during the commissioning of the ultra-modern Rumuwoji Market as part of activities marking the first 100 days of his second term in office.

Wike said Governor Fayemi was given the honour of commissioning the market in recognition of his rare qualities as a leader who does not discriminate based on political party affiliation.

‪Governor Wike recalled how Governor Fayemi’s intervention helped douse the tension that was brewing over the issue of mosque demolition in the State earlier in the month.‬

Dr Fayemi who was the special guest of honour at the event said government is about affecting the lives of the people positively and ensuring that “we fulfil promises made during electioneering period.

He described Wike as a frontline member of the NGF, adding that he was impressed by the Rivers State Governor’s penchant for people-oriented projects, which he said had earned him the nickname “Mr Project”.