Akin Kuponiyi

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos south West Nigeria, has arraigned a Lagos business Executive, Sunday Alamede Olorunjuwon and his company Cash Craft and Asset Management Limited for allegedly obtaining the sum of N100millon from one Nnaemeka Chukwuma by false pretence and issuance of dud cheques.

In a six-count criminal amended charge filed before the court, Police legal Officer/Prosecutor Azubuike Sylvester from the Special Fraud Unit, Milverton Ikoyi, Lagos, stated thus:

That you SUNDAY ALEMEDE OLORUNJUWON, CASH CRAFT AND ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD sometime in January 2017, in Ikoyi, Lagos within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, Conspired with other persons now at large, to commit a felony to wit: obtaining the sum of N100,000,000.00 (one hundred Million naira only) from one NNAEMEKA CHUKWUMA by the false pretence and thereby committed an offence Contrary to and Punishable Under Section 8 (a) of Advanced fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, No. 14of 2006 and Punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.

2. That you SUNDAY ALEMEDE OLORUNJUWON, CASH CRAFT AND ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD sometime in January 2017, in Ikoyi, Lagos within the Jurisdiction of this honourable Court, being a Deputy Manager of cash Craft and Asset Management Ltd, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, with Intent to Defruad Obtain the sum of N100,000,000.00 (one hundred Million naira only) from one NNAEMEKA CHUKWUMA by falsely Representing to him that your Company is into Investment and as a Deputy Manager of your Company, you are willing and capable to invest the money in your company and make profit for him and his company which representations you know to be false or did not believe to be true and thereby committed an offence Contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) of Advanced fee Fraud and other Fraud Related offences Act, No.14 of 2006 and Punishable Under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.

3. That you SUNDAY ALEMEDE OLORUNJUWON sometime in January 2017, in Ikoyi, lagos within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, being the Deputy Manager of Cash Craft and Asset Management Ltd, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, Issues Guaranty Trust Bank Cheques number 56578731, with Account Name: ALAMEDE SUNDAY O. & OMOTAYO O. dated 31st May, 2017 in the sum of N5,000,000.00 (five million Naria only) drawn in favour of NNAEMEKA CHUKWUMA as part of the debt of N25,000,000.00 (Twenty five Million Naira only) owed him by you and your company. However, upon presentation of the cheque on the due date for payment, it was dishonoured for lack of sufficient funds in the account against which the cheque was issued. By this conduct, you committed an offence contrary to and punishable Under Section 1 (a) (i) of the Dishonoured Cheque (Offences) Act, 2004.

4. That you SUNDAY ALEMEDE OLORUNJUWON sometime in January 2017, in Ikoyi, lagos within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, being the Deputy Manager of Cash Craft and Asset Management Ltd, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, issued, Guaranty trust Bank cheque number 56578732, with account name: ALEMEDE SUNDAY O. OMOTAYO O. dated 31st August, 2017 in the sum of N5,000,000.00 (five Million naira only (drawn in favour of NNAEMEKA CHUKWUMA as part of the debt of N25,000,000.00 (twenty five million naira only) owed him by you and your company. However, upon presentation of the cheque on the due date for payment debt, it was dishonoured for lack of sufficient funds or lack of sufficient funds in the account against which the cheque was issued, to meet the value of the said cheque and by this conduct, thereby committed an offence contrary to and Punishable Under Section 1(a)(i) of the dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act, 2004.

5. That you SUNDAY ALEMEDE OLORUNJUWON sometime in January 2017, in Ikoyi, Lagos within the Jurisdiction of this Jurisdiction of Honourable Court, being the Deputy Manager of Cash Craft and Asset Management Ltd, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, issued Guaranty Trust Bank Cheque number 56578733, with Account Name: ALEMEBE SUNDAY O. & OMOTAYO O. dated 30th November, 2017 in the sum of N5,000,000.00 (Five Million Naira only) drawn in favour of NNAEMAKA CHUKWUMA as part of the debt of N25,000,000.00 (Twenty Five Million only) owed him by you and your company. However, upon presentation of the cheque on the due date for payment, it was dishonoured for lack of sufficient funds or insufficient funds in the account against which the cheque was issued, to meet the value of the said cheque and by this conduct, you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable Under Section 1(a)(i) of the dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act, 2004.

6. That you SUNDAY ALEMEDE OLORUNJUWON sometime in January 2017, in Ikoyi, Lagos within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, being the Deputy Manager of Cash Crafty and Asset Management Ltd, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, issued Guranty Trust Bank Cheque number 56578734 with Account Name: ALEMEDE SUNDAY O. & OMOTAYO O., dated 31st March, 2018 in the sum of N10,000,00.00 (Ten Million Naira only) drawn in favour of NNAEMEKA CHUKWUNA as part of the debt of N25,000,000.00 (Twenty Five Million Naira only) owed him by you and your company. However, upon presentation of the cheque on the due date for payment, it was dishonoured for lack of sufficient funds or insufficient funds in the account against which the cheque was issued, to meet the value of the said cheque and by this conduct, you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable Under section 1(a)(i) of dishonoured Cheques (Offenses) Act, 2004.