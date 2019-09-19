By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Kitten heel, low heel or the micro-heel as you might choose to call it is a sort of short stiletto heel, which usually vary from 3.5 centimetres (1.5 inches) to 4.75 centimetres (1.75 inches) high, with a slight curve setting the heel in from the back edge of the shoe.

Prior to this time, kitten heels were usually worn by teenage girls, who may be considered too young for high heels, but now, the story has changed! They were popular at the end of the 1950s due to Audrey Hepburn, and nowadays it’s a huge trend among fashionistas and designers.

Kitten heels are now proudly rocked by women of all ages, especially when flats and flip-flops might seem inappropriate or too casual for the occasion or outfit.

The amazing news here is that kitten heels are not going anywhere anytime soon because these comfortable heels have been spotted everywhere; from the runway to the red carpet.

It is time to switch things up from the struggles with your sky-high pumps and stilettos by turning your attention to this versatile style.

Kitten heels are not only amazingly comfortable, but they come in fresh and modern designs. Whether you’re going to work or attending a wedding, you can walk in these heels all day long without worrying about getting blisters.

If you already opt for flat shoes in place of high heels but are growing tired of your loafers or sneakers, consider kitten heel pumps.

See 4 unique ways of styling your kitten heels below.

1. Kitten Heels with Dress

2. Kitten Heels with Bright Shorts

3. Kitten Heels with leather skirt

4. Kitten Heels with Denim Jeans

5. Kitten Heels with Pant Suit

There are more ways to rock kitten heels and if you dont have at least a pair, we say you shop one for yourself and let us know in the comment section other ways to rock this beauty.