By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Whether you eat tiger nuts, tiger nut milk, or tiger nut flour, indulging in this amazing superfood is a good way to boost your health.

Tiger nuts are also known as chufa nuts or earth almonds. They are small root vegetables (also called tubers). The presence of stripes on their exteriors gives them the name tiger nuts.

Tiger nuts have been cultivated since centuries. While the Egyptians and Nigerians appear to have used them first, the Spanish have been using tiger nuts to make horchata (a creamy drink) since the 18th century.

These nuts are now making a comeback, thanks to their multiple health benefits.

They’re rich in a variety of nutrients and have been linked to several health benefits — ranging from better digestion to a reduced risk of heart disease.

For all these reasons and more we want to share some characteristics of the tiger nuts that make them ideal in diets designed to live a healthy life.

1. Tiger nuts improve digestion

2. Contains a high fibre content that keeps your body in shape

3. Tiger nut milk is a good substitute for cow milk

4. Tiger nuts are a source of magnesium

5. Contains an inexhaustible source of vegetable protein

6. Used for the control of diabetes

7. Reduces blood sugar levels

8. Improves heart health

9. Boosts the immune system and helps to fight infections

10. Acts as an aphrodisiac in Ayurvedic medicine as men in Nigeria have used tiger nuts for generations to treat erectile dysfunction, increase sperm count and boost libido.