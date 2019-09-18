Hundreds of women in Rivers State on Wednesday morning took to the streets to protest the serial killings of young women, in hotels, in the capital Port Harcourt.

The women, clad in black, marched to the Government House and also the DSS office at Old GRA, demanding an end to the killings.

According to the women, everyone, including prostitutes, deserve the right to life.

Watch a clip of the protest as shared by Ijaw Philosopher:

Rivers women wailing in front of DSS office at Old GRA in protest of killings in the state, demanding they do their job. #ProtectPhGirls pic.twitter.com/noIfaqtnsU — IJAW PHILOSOPHER 🇳🇬🇺🇸☦️ (@Tweetestboi_ph) September 18, 2019

Eight young women have been murdered in different hotels within the last two months, the police commissioner said on Tuesday.