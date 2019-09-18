Addressing the issue of emotional bullying is what Toke Makinwa’s latest vlog will be dealing with today, Wednesday, September 18th, 2019.

The fashion enthusiast, entrepreneur and vlogger drops it like it’s hot on this video. Toke warns those who take it upon themselves to make others feel less than human to desist from the act.

Life is already tough, so bringing negative energy to a place an individual finds his or herself doesn’t help in any way.

Nobody wants to be friends with anyone who is always energy draining and at the same time has nothing to offer other than being needy all the time.

Get the scoop.