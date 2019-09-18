New York based radio station hot 97 recently had a chat with DMW label boss and superstar Davido and we’ve got everything you need right here.

OBO talked about growing up in Atlanta and how his music grew big in Africa, getting Chris Brown to be part of his ”Blow My Mind” single and plans to bring him to Nigeria in December. The singer further disclosed the big names to be featured on his forthcoming album which is billed to drop in October.

The BET award winner also discussed working with Drake will be a major collaboration he’s looking forward to in his career and his relationship with his fiancee Chioma and how she makes the best food in the world, was not left out too.

One shocking thing Davido revealed about which country makes the best jollof rice will make you cringe on your chair. So check on it!

