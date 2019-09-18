US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he has instructed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to “substantially” increase economic sanctions on Iran.

As usual Trump announced the move on Twitter.

The move came after Trump administration officials blamed Iran for a drone attack on two Saudi Arabia oil sites over the weekend.

“I have just instructed the Secretary of the Treasury to substantially increase Sanctions on the country of Iran!,” he tweeted.

US allies in Europe are not so sure about this and Iran has blamed Yemen’s Houthi fighters.

