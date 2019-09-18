By Jennifer Okundia

Former Big Brother Naija housemate – Tokunbo Idowu, popularly known as TBoss, finally reveals the face of her child to the world.

Speculations as to who the father of the child is, made the rounds on social media. Some said it’s Dino Melaye while another school of thought say it is Ubi Franklin.

The new mum is yet to tell us who the father of this cute baby is though, but we are sure in due time, the truth will not be hidden for too long.

Before now, TBoss refuted claims, she was pregnant after fans saw her with a baby bump. The controversial media personality later came out to say she wasn’t ready to reveal her pregnancy for all to see.

Thanking God for making her a mum, she penned this sweet note to for her child:

Flesh of my Flesh.

Blood of my Blood.

I will Forever hold your heart even more tenderly than I would hold mine.

I Love you -Always & Forever & a Day more💖💖💖

