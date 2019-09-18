A female student of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti, has stabbed her boyfriend to death, following argument when he declined to release N2,500 to her to plait her hair.

The suspect, Bukola Odeyemi, allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, identified as John Iju to death in Iworoko-Ekiti, a town close to the university, where most of the students who live off campus, reside.

Witnesses said that the killing occurred at a place called “Treasure Base Hostel” in the town, on Tuesday evening.

It was further learnt that the 20-year-old Odeyemi is a 300-level student of the Department of Biology Education, while Iju, 22, was also a student of the institution.

One account had it that trouble started at about 10.30 pm. on Tuesday after the suspect had allegedly demanded N2,500 from the deceased to plait her hair, a request which the deceased was said to have declined.

According to the source, “the refusal of the boyfriend to meet up with her demand resulted in a hot argument between the two lovers which eventually led to a fight.

“While fighting, the deceased was said to have gained upper hand, a situation that forced the lady to use a sharp knife to stab her boyfriend in the chest.

“The deceased, who could not survive the deep cut, fell on the floor, with blood oozing out of his body.

“The cry for help by neighbours could not save the man, as he died on the spot, in the pool of his own blood,” the witness said.

NAN also learnt that the deceased’s friends were said to have immediately rushed to the police station in the town to report the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the incident, when contacted.

He said that the suspect had been arrested and detained at the state police headquarters in Ado Ekiti.

Ikechukwu disclosed that investigations into the killing had begun, adding that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the investigations were concluded.