A former member of the Nigerian senate, Sen. Nimi Barigha-Amange has announced his intention to abandon the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Barigha-Amange stated this on Wednesday in Abuja while submitting his letter of intention to join APC to the party’s Acting National Secretary, Mr Victor Giadom.

Barigha-Amange represented Bayelsa-East Senatorial District on the platform of the PDP in the sixth senate.

He said that his intention to leave PDP for APC followed his resolve to join other Bayelsa people agitating for freedom in the state.

“We have been enslaved by only one man who regards himself as emperor, the 105 councillors were nominated by him, the eight chairmen were nominated by him, I cannot be part of that,” he alleged.

Barigha-Amange, who said he joined the PDP since 1998, decried what he called the authoritarian leadership style within the party, saying, “ I have never seen this kind of authoritarian rule since I have been in PDP.

“So, I have decided to pitch my tent with a party that can help Bayelsa people to be free come November 16, 2019.”

He said by joining APC, the party would become stronger in the state, adding, “ APC’s governorship candidate David Lyon hails from Southern Ijaw which has the highest voting strength”

“Definitely, that area will be for APC, I come from Nembe and by joining APC, Nembe has fallen into the hands of APC.

“Timipre Sylva hails from Brass, which normally is for APC, we can give Kolokuma/Opokuma to PDP because their candidate is from there.

“Sagbama where the present governor comes from, will be donated to the present governor because his running mate is from there,” he said.

In his response, Giadom welcomed the former senator to APC and assured him of the party’s readiness to work with him.

He urged Barigha-Amange to bring his wealth of experience to bear in support of the party to enable it win the governorship election in the state.