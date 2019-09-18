The National Industrial Court, Abuja, has fixed Nov.12 to deliver judgment in a suit by former staff of Ecobank Plc, Ayodeji Omoni, challenging his alleged wrongful termination.

Justice Rakiya Haastrup after listening to counsel adopt their final written addresses slated the date to deliver judgment.

Friday Abu, the claimant’s counsel after adopting submissions in his address, “urge the court to dismiss the defendant’s objections and grant all reliefs sought by the claimant”.

The defence counsel, Afam Osigwe on his part formally adopted his submissions and arguments by the claimant’s opposing statements.

He equally went further to urge the court to dismiss the suit for lack of merit.

Omoni was employed by Ecobank Plc (then Oceanic Bank), in 2002 and rose to the position of a manager in 2013 when his employment was allegedly terminated wrongfully.

Omoni, who is challenging the termination of his employment, is seeking for a declaration that his employment with the defendant is valid and still subsisting.

He is also seeking for an order of court for payment of his salary, benefit and entitlement from 2013 when his employment was allegedly terminated till date.