A housewife, Shamsiya Muhammad, on Wednesday begged a Sharia Court ll, sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State to dissolve her marriage with Sani Adamu, over his refusal to pray.

The complainant, Muhammad, who resides at Tudun Wada, Kaduna, said that she cannot continue with Adamu, because he also does not care for her and always insults her parents whenever they have a misunderstanding, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

“We got married six years ago and we have two children, he paid N40,000 as my bride price, I am willing to return his money and free myself from the union as Islam guides us,’’ she said.

The defendant, Adamu who also resides at Tudun Wada, Kaduna, denied insulting his wife’s parents and said that he prays five times daily. He also said that he loves his wife and prayed the court to give him more time to settle their differences.

Earlier, a witness, Malam Sulaiman Sabo, leader of Kaduna butchers, said that he had made several attempts to settle both parties so that their marriage can continue but to no avail.

“I have sat them down much time to settle them, at my presence they oblige and forgive each other and promise to live in peace. After every meeting with them, bad news follows on the same issues I tried to settle between them, all of them are my neighbors and Adamu’s father is a butcher under my leadership, I tried my best but it’s not working out,’’ Sabo said.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, after listening to both parties and Sabo, adjourned the case to Sept. 30 for the complainant to bring the N40, 000 she received as bride price for judgment.

The case was adjourned four times at different sittings to enable Malam Sabo to intervene but the wife remained on her stands of seeking divorce.