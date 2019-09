On this episode of Mercy Johnson Okojie’s “Mercy’s Menu”, the queen of Afro-house Niniola, joins Mercy in the kitchen to prepare Chicken Pepper Soup with Agidi (Eko) and we have all the gist.

The two women discussed in a question and answer session, Niniola’s career, relationship, domestic violence, depression and the biggest mistake Nini has made in her life.

Watch the video below.