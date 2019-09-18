By Adejoke Adeleye

Land grabbers have invaded four communities in Odogbolu Local Government in Ogun State and killed three persons, while one other sustained serious machete wound.

The hoodlums, numbering about 30 were alleged to be working for a notorious land grabber, Kamorudeen Lamina, also known as ”Sir K. Oluwo.”

They swooped on residents of Mooro Otefisan, Odoonosa, Gbodomo and Amitekun all in the Ijebu axis of Odoogbolu Local Government area in the early hours of Saturday where they inflicted injuries on the people.

The hoodlums were said to have infiltrated the four communities in retaliation for the detention of their principal, Sir K Oluwo, at the Sagamu prison over death of three persons on a disputed land in the area.

Victims of the last weekend’s gun attack included: Ojujebe Oluwatobi while Razaq Omotoye was macheted and were all currently recuperating at an undisclosed hospital in the area.

Speaking with journalists in Sagamu over the attack, leader of one of the communities, High Chief Jimoh Balogun said the attackers were identified as aides working for the detained Sir K. Oluwo.

Balogun, who is also the Baale of Odoonosa claimed that the detained Lamina had always reeled out order to attack and terrorise the people of the area from the Sagamu prison where he is being detained.

He also disclosed that the hoodlums had since last Thursday laid siege on the communities before they struck on Saturday.

The Baale also accused the prison officers of always aiding the notorious land grabbers in giving out instructions to his aide on who should be attacked.

He called on the federal government to investigate the prison officers and punish them.

Also, a retired marine officer, captain Michael Adegboyega Shonubi told journalists that the police men in Ogun State had not been helping in the issue of the land grabbing, saying that they had made several efforts in reporting Sir Kay’s case but all to no avail.

He said ”I want to beg the Inspector General of Police to do something about this issue. We are begging him to come to our aid because our people are in pain. The policemen in Ogun State are not doing justice because of money. We have our boys too that we can mobilize but we are law abiding citizens. We don’t want to take laws into our own hands.”

Meanwhile, Adeyemi Olajide Michael, who is the son of Oloje Ebi of Ojelobale of Sagamu maintained that Sir K and his thugs had terrorised the state to the extent that the residents of the communities are afraid to move around.

”I am calling on the federal government and the state government to ensure the land grabbers face the rot of the law”

He also asked the federal government and the state government to ensure justice take place.

”We want to hear good news from the government. Sir K and his boys must face rot of the law. My mother died on the same issue when he attacked us on our land,” he said.