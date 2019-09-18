The Katsina State Government says it has constructed, rehabilitated and upgraded 3,342 public schools across the state in four years.

Gov. Aminu Masari stated this on Wednesday in Katsina in a chat with newsmen. Masari said that the government had provided classroom furniture for 156,000 students and their teachers.

“The state government accorded the Education Sector high priority as it received the greatest share of the annual budget allocation. The purchase of the furniture is to prevent students from sitting on the floor during lessons. Our government has recruited 4,047 permanent teachers in the state primary schools,” he said.

Masari disclosed that the government also recruited 5,000 primary school teachers under the state’s S-Power Teachers’ programme. He maintained that the government is ever ready to invest in the promotion of the education sector, saying education is the backbone of development.