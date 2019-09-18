2019 Big Brother Naija housemate, Isilomo has signed a brand ambassadorial deal with Benin Republic-based clothing line MX Donna Clothing.

The big brother housemate, took to her page to announce the latest :Im super excited to announce that i am the new Fashion Ambassador for West African Fashion Brand MxDONNA.

If you know me you’d know that I’m mad about fashion and that’s why I’m very grateful to be associated with a brand that is committed to sustainable fashion and women empowerment within the fashion environment in Africa .

This is gonna be fantastic #ISIxMXDONNA