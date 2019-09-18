Akin Kuponiyi

A businessman, Afolorunso Yinusa, based in Ijebu-Ode Ogun state, South west Nigeria has dragged Union Homes Savings and Loans before a Lagos High Court in Ikeja over its failure to pay him N757,499,795.57, being the outstanding balance of his fixed deposit.

Yinusa wants the court to wind up the company over its inability to pay its debt.

In a statement of claim, Yinusa alleged that he deposited deposited a fixed deposit investment with the Union Home Savings and loan Plc in the sum of N484,808,401.19, on 11 of November, 2013.

The money was to be fixed for 90 days and repayable on the 9th of February 2014, when the fixed deposit investment would have matured.

However at the maturity of the investment, the defendant defaulted and failed to pay the principal sum and the accrued interest, standing at N502,739,670.82

A demand letter for transfer of fund was made to the Business Manager Union Homes Savings And Loans Plc, Victoria Island Brand, 14, Muri Okunola Street, Off Ajose Adeogun Street, Victoria Island, Lagos