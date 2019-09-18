Representative Images

A flood caused by days of incessant rain has submerged roads leading to four schools in the Auyo Local Government Area of Jigawa, according to Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda, the Education Secretary in the area.

Dauda said the schools included Unik-Babba Junior Secondary School, Unik-Gana Primary School, Afarmo Secondary School, and Guyu Primary school.

The official said the situation was compounded by the high water level in the Kafin-Hausa River flowing into the affected areas.

“The access roads leading to schools in Guyu and Afarmo have been submerged by the flood; you can only access them using a boat. But in the case of Unik-Babba and Unik-Gana schools, apart from the inaccessible roads, the buildings have also been submerged, making learning impossible,“ Dauda said.

The official said the flood has also affected the Federal Government Homegrown School Feeding Programme in the area as cooks hired could not supply meals to pupils.

He explained the matter has been reported to the local government council for prompt actions.

When contacted, the council chairman, Alhaji Umar Musa-Kalgwai, said the council has yet to receive the boat it earlier ordered to commute people in the affected areas.

“Yes, we are aware of this problem; we immediately ordered for a boat and any moment from now, it will arrive. My appeal to the people in this area is to exercise patience because we are making an effort to ameliorate their suffering.”