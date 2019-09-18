Brand influencer and Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo writes romantic note on his timeline to celebrate wife’s birthday today.

Femi describes his wife as someone who is extremely loyal, one who critics him and also brings him happiness at the same time.

Check his message here.

Happy birthday to my darling wife, my joy, my happiness, my Ex-girlfriend, my mum, my gist partner, my all in all😁… Aduke every 18th of September is a day you cherish so much before I met you, and you automatically made me see reasons why the day is special! It’s a day in which a woman with a golden heart was born!

Omotayo, you are an extreme loyalist of whatever you believe in, hence my number one critic and loyalist! You bring so much joy not only to me but to our family… LLNP honey…. and for the most precious gift (Aridunnu) God gave me through you, I shall eternally be grateful for the cutest boy I’ve ever seen in my entire life! My final proposal to you Aduke is please BE MINE TILL ETERNITY! 😊😁💋💋💋💋💋. I love you @iyanaladuke