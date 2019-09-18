Nigeria’s ex-aviation chief, Femi Fani-Kayode has fired salvo at Southern leaders, saying they are the problem of Nigeria.

He said the north was never the problem of Nigeria but the south, as the north had strong, united and courageous leaders who put the northern interest before the Nigerian interest.

“The problem of Nigeria is not the north: it is the south. The north has strong, united and courageous leaders who put the northern interest before the Nigerian interest. The south has weak, divided and cowardly leaders who put the Nigerian interest before the southern interest,” he said.

Fani-Kayode also reacted to purported reports of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s subjugation, saying that despite his constant fawning on President Muhammadu Buhari, his cowardly and quisling disposition and his penchant to defend the indefensible, Osinbajo seemed to have been relegated and treated with disdain and contempt by the object of his praise and the recipient of his worship.

.”First he is thrown off the Economic Team, then some parastatals are removed from his supervision and finally he is told that he must get presidential approval for any expenses he seeks to incur. This is what happens when you hold yourself out cheaply to those who despise you,” he said.