The Federal Road Safety Corps has said that it has not banned Dangote trucks and motorists from embarking on night journeys.

The Corps’ Public Education Officer, Mr. Bisi Kazeem said this on Wednesday while clarifying a story attributed to him on the subject.

Reports had it that the commission and Dangote Group had agreed that the company’s trucks will not ply roads at night.

According to Kazeem, FRSC never announced that it will stop Dangote vehicles from plying roads in the country from 7 p.m to 7 a.m.

“FRSC did not say it will impound Dangote vehicles after 7.p.m. The commission never said so. We were quoted out of context that we will impound their vehicles. We usually have safety meetings with the Dangote group. One of such meetings was held on Tuesday where far-reaching decisions were made and nothing was said that we were going to impound their vehicles,” he said.

Kazeem explained that the FRSC did not have powers to impound vehicles at night saying that no law said that the commission could restrict such vehicles. He further said that what the commission could do was to only highlight dangers of the night journey.

The commission had tasked the group on prompt removal of broken-down vehicles and the need to intensify efforts towards achieving professionalism in the recruitment, training, and certification of its drivers.

Kazeem quoted the Corps Marshal Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi to have directed that all Dangote trucks be fully installed with Speed Limiting Device before Dec. 31.

“Dangote to provide details of any driver who commits traffic infraction to FRSC for subjection to Emotional Stability Test. The Company to provide details of any driver who runs away after a crash to FRSC for flagging on the database to track such drivers. Foreign number plates on the company’s trucks to be replaced with Nigeria Number Plates before Dec. 31” he reinstated.