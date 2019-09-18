Russian President, Vladimir Putin, on Wednesday met with Chinese Prime Minister, Li Keqiang, in the Kremlin in a bid to boost ties between the two neighbouring powers.

“I am confident that your visit will, of course, provide a good impetus to the development of our inter-governmental economic ties,’’ Putin said.

Russia’s Prime Minister, Dmitry Medvedev, said the countries should double their trade within the next five years to 200 billion dollars.

According to Russia’s Federal Customs Service, trade between the two countries had in recent time rose by 24.5 percent in 2018, in comparison with the previous year, to 108 billion dollars.

Russia and China had been developing a closer relationship in recent years as their ties with the West; particularly the U.S. had been regional conflicts and trade disputes.