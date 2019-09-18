The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force have arrested another 71 miscreants around railway-line in Oshodi area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria as part of efforts to rid the State of all criminal elements, especially those operating at notorious black spots across the metropolis.

The Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who led the enforcement team in an early morning raid on Wednesday, stated that the crackdown was in line with the determination of the Task Force to curtail the activities of hoodlums who rob unsuspecting members of the public.

He disclosed that some of those arrested were in possession of suspected illegal substances (Indian hemp) and other dangerous drugs such as Codeine, Skunk and Tramadol.

The Chairman reiterated that all identified black spots across the State would be continuously raided and arrested suspects would be fully prosecuted if found guilty, stressing that the present administration has zero-tolerance for all forms of crimes and criminality.

According to Egbeyemi, “Lagos State is the most populous in Nigeria as well as its economic heartbeat. As such, the State government is committed to providing a conducive environment for both local and foreign investors”.

He, however, revealed that while 13 of all the arrested 71 suspects were released after a thoroughly screening by the Chairman. The only underage male among them was transferred to the Lagos State Correctional Centre for proper rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police CP Zubairu Muazu has directed that the raid must be a continuous exercise in line with the State’s policy aimed at eradicating activities of miscreants and cultists disturbing innocent residents.

An underage boy (Hamed Gilani) who was referred to Lagos State Correctional Centre disclosed that he ran to Lagos from one of the neighbouring State after his parents separated their ways (divorced).

According to Hamed Gilani (11yrs) “I ran errand for those bigger miscreants and I was lured to be smoking Indian hemp when I started sleeping among them under the bridge at Oshodi.”

Another arrested miscreant, Suraju Ademola, confessed to have been sleeping along railway line under the Oshodi bridge for over seven months.

He confessed further to be part of those criminals who attacked and robbed innocent members of the public of their valuables on Oshodi bridge both early morning and night.