Alhaji Aminu Almustapha, a member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly member (PDP-Sabon Birni North), has lauded the gallant effort of the security agencies in the state towards ending banditry.

Almustapha in Sokoto on Wednesday said the security agencies had shown a lot of commitment towards tackling the menace in the affected areas.

“The issue of banditry in Sabon Birni Local Government has become a disaster being perpetrated by the bandits for the past one month.

“We have been experiencing bandits attack sequentially at our various villages, losing a lot of lives including that of the security personnel’s that are stationed to protect the people.

“However we have seen a lot of commitment and dedication of the security agencies towards minimizing the effects of bandits’ activities on our people,” he said.

The lawmaker commended the Sokoto state government’s initiative to negotiate with the bandits, aimed at addressing the act of banditry in the state.

According to him, the negotiation will remain a way forward toward ending criminal acts across the whole state and the neighbouring communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of the state on Sept. 17 restated his administration’s commitment towards ending banditry in the state.

The governor said that negotiations are ongoing between the government and the bandits to address banditry in the state.

“God willing, the acts of banditry being perpetrated in Sokoto State will soon be nipped in the bud.

“Our ongoing negotiation with bandits is yielding good result, as the menace is generally reduced across the affected areas in the state,” Tambuwal said.