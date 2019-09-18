Police has issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday after A 5-year-old girl was believed to have been abducted from a New Jersey park Monday night.

According to reports, Dulce Maria Alavez disappeared while she playing on some swings in Bridgeton, New Jersey, with her three-year-old brother at around 4.20pm.

Dulce Maria Alavez was taken by a light-skinned possibly Hispanic male, roughly 5-foot six-inches tall who was wearing orange sneakers, red pants, and a black shirt, according to the alert issued by the New Jersey State Police shortly after 10 p.m.

Source: nj.com