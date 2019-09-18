By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Neem leaves popularly known as “Dongoyaro” leaves in Nigeria also known as ‘Wonder leaves’, is a herb known to have numerous health benefits and has been used for beauty regimes for thousands of years now.

Neem leaves are well known not only for its medicinal properties but also for taking care of the environment.

Neem contains an essential ingredient in many Ayurveda medicines. It contains nimbin, nimbinen, nimbolide, nimandial, ninbinene and other beneficial compounds that have anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory agents. Gedunin and nimbidol found in the leaves of neem are powerful antifungal agents that destroy fungi which cause athlete foot, ringworm and nail fungus.

Amongst other things, Neem leaf is used for leprosy, eye disorders, bloody nose, intestinal worms, stomach upset, loss of appetite, skin ulcers, diseases of the heart and blood vessels (cardiovascular disease), fever, diabetes, gum disease (gingivitis), and liver problems.

In addition to these, Neem leaves and its juice provides us with very amazing beauty benefits that so many people are unaware of.

See below some of the beauty benefits derived from Neem leaves:

1. Moisturizes Skin: Neem moisturizes the skin while helping to keep it soft and supple. They are effective for lightening scars and pigmentation caused by acne and scabies. Boil neem leaves with small segments of orange peel in a little water, add little yoghurt, honey and milk to form a smooth paste. Apply this to your face and wash of when it dries. This will clear acne and breakouts, whiteheads and even reduce the appearance of pores.

2. Cures Acne: Boil a cup of neem leaves in water till the leaves are soft and discoloured and the water turns green. Strain and store in a bottle. Add some water in your regular bathing water to get rid of acne, infection and body odour. It increases radiance and produces anti-ageing effects.

3. Skin Toning: Neem leaves for skin can also be used as a toner. Just dip a cotton ball in boiled neem water and wipe your face with it overnight. This will clear acne, scars, pigmentation and blackheads.

4. Used for Hair – Scalp and hair issues: Add a cup of fresh neem leaves to boiling water, and use this water to rinse your hair after shampooing your hair. The anti-bacterial property of neem helps to treat dry scalp, dandruff and hair fall issues.

5. Used for Oily Skin: If you are tired of your oily skin and skin problems that follow, it is advisable to use neem for your face. Make a paste of fresh neem leaves, add 2 pinches of turmeric to it and mix well until it reaches a medium consistency. Apply it directly on the face and wash it with cold water after 15 minutes.

6.Skin Pigmentation: Neem is extremely beneficial for those suffering from pigmentation. Pigmentation disorders occur in patches on the face and sometimes other parts of the body. Mix some gram flour and neem powder using lemon and water. Lather it on the skin and rinse it after it dries out.

7. To cure nail ailments: Neem is also known to treat nail ailments. Neem oil when applied on the affected area multiple times a day, it helps cure skin infections.