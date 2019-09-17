The landing permit of the Air Peace Flight B777 has been granted after it was initially delayed by the South African authorities.

Over 300 Nigerians were expected to return home today as part of the government’s efforts to evacuate Nigerians, in the wake of xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

But according to the airline, they would be taking off later this evening as a result of the delay in obtaining a landing permit.

So far, 187 Nigerians have been successfully evacuated and profiled according to their states.

The Federal Government has also confirmed that none of the returnees are criminals and that issues of compensation for victims will be handled by the ministry of foreign affairs.

Meanwhile, the Minister, Geoffery Onyeama says the xenophobic attacks will not be on the nation’s agenda at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

This according to him, is because he believes both Nigeria and South Africa should be able to sort out their differences privately.

Onyeama disclosed this on Tuesday at a media briefing on Nigeria’s participation at the 74th UNGA holding in New York.

The Minister further stated that the issues of non-renewal of work permits of Nigerians in South Africa and the reports around the cancellation of the residency of the returnees will be discussed by both President Muhammadu Buhari and Cyril Ramaphosa during their meeting on October 3.