By Okafor Ofiebor

A woman has died as her Camry Saloon plunged into a river off Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The male driver survived. The incident occurred at about 9.0pm on Monday.

The vehicle was recovered on Monday with the help of a crane owned by Julius Berger.

It was learnt that the woman was stuck inside the ill-fated Toyota Camry.

An Eyewitnesses said that the driver of the car might have his vision blurred by smokey truck directly front him and that in a desperate attempt to steer off it, he skidded into the River close to the Nkpogu bridge.

The unidentified driver was able to swim to safety but the female occupant drowned.

Before the rescue operation, the accident scene was condoned off and traffic diverted back to Amadi Flats, Rainbow Town in Trans Amadi through Nkpogu bridge.

As expected, the rescue operation attracted a huge spectacle as onlookers gathered to catch a glimpse as security agencies monitored the recovery of the ill-fated car by Julius Berger’s Crane, today.

The Driver was said to be in an undisclosed hospital for medical attention while body of female occupant has been deposited at the morgue.