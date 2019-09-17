What women lack in physical strength, they make up for with their mouth. Women have the ability to talk forever, especially when they are hurt. Calming them takes a lot of effort. There’s been bad blood between Nollywood actors Lizzy Anjorin and new mum Toyin Abraham and no one is backing down for the other.

Anjorin accused Abraham of creating troll accounts which she reportedly uses to insult other people and celebrities. She also alleged that Toyin grooms her fans to attack people by sending fake stories to gossip blogs to defame people, while also sending her private messages full of insults, instead of grooming her fan base to grow a business, or speak up when sensitive issues are ongoing in the society, like the recent Xenophobia attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

In series of videos, Lizzy says she loves Toyin, so we cannot understand how love and hate can be reconciled because she has dragged Toyin to the ends of the earth and back, at least from the physical evidence of an interview she granted, she keeps talking ceaselessly, calling the newly wed a bastard whose father denied her. She also said Toyin is a pauper living a fake life, has no car or even a house, therefore she cannot afford a lawyer if she ever called one to intervene in the case.

Lizzy Anjorin further said Toyin and her fans are the reason Nigerians are accused of peddling drugs overseas, since they alleged she’s into drugs. The mom of one is calling on the The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to conduct tests on them to confirm who the crack head is between the duo.

Toyin Abraham says: Silence is not golden. Rather than wrestle with a pig, it might be ideal to let the pig know that it belongs in the pen. No longer speaking on this, my management team and attorneys are taking this up.

Read what Lizzy wrote on her page, while addressing a Toyin fan:

@m_adeoye you don’t know me , my followers will never slide into bloggers to damage people , but if you come for us will come for you physically and spiritually.

Your toyin damaged herself by talking bad about innocent people ..fian ..una don go dere .you don’t know who is praying and and taking care of our spiritual stuff 😂🤣😂.

Using private account to attack people will make you get enemy of no peace till infinity ..you can’t use private account to defend your evil act here .

@gistlover.blog1as them dey chart you dem dey carry your own life chart on whatsapp group as well .

You are not evil atall @gistlover.blog1 .

your life shall be hacked on this story …before your formal account was hacked this was your convo with @m_adeoye and toyin.

I will like to gain more wisdom and patient before talking on this .

No matter how hard working or good to people you are, that is how they will jubilate if you slump ..Yes I was stopped for a search and according to them,they got an information that a particular Nigerian Actress do peddle drug to Saudi,I just laughed. After searching and nothing was found,the man self was tired and was like Nigerians don’t deserve you,why are they hating on their fellows ?

You nailed yourself for jubilating on gistlover and writing bad and horrible comments about the story …

Forgetting the email they used in opening their fake account are already in my hand .

Gistlover, my strive and sweat will never make you know peace plus who ever that behind it .. .

Haaa make I post more evidence ?? .

@gistlover.blog1 your end is near,your informant didn’t give you full details, I was released, nothing was found on me, no cigaret in my bloodstream , not talk of alcohol ..you and your sponsors will be disgraced soon.I am way bigger than what you think.. you miserable blog

E pain them.. .

Before you tag people onijogbon or bad names pray about it because you can carry curse on misjudging some good people..

Oniro omo ale ..Na only you get fans wey dey look for trouble , why your fans no behave like this last year ?? Upper year , were was this fans when dey use to drag you dirty with egbe gbe ???? . .

Make I continue with facts . .

Why 99.9 percent of this account you claimed as fans always on private with zero post .

Oja ti burst faa..

God bless my fan for minding their business ,They will only explode when you come for their brand ..

Besides, na some comment expose you that you are behind the shit ..otafa soke yido bori👎👎

Chaaaaaaange no fans get time to dey jump up and down for one person …everybody get their own problem..

If my fans can’t get me private jet biko no go look for trouble …but if they come for us ?? Kill them all with everything you have .

Toyin has since served Lizzy a cease and desist from defamation letter by her lawyer.