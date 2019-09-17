Fast rising singer Lamboginny releases the official musical video for his latest single, “Kirikiri Don Full”. It is the first video off the ‘240’ EP Album set to drop in October 2019.

The song is addressing the congested prison condition in Nigeria. Nearly 70% of inmates having been awaiting trial for years. The ‘240’ name was gotten from the 240 prisons in Nigeria and he says his goal for the EP project is to get freedom for 240 inmates with minor offences across Nigeria who can’t afford bail or a lawyer.