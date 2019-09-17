Merseyside Police have confirmed two Liverpool fans have been assaulted in Naples.

The Reds are in Italy ahead of their Champions League clash with Napoli.

Jurgen Klopp’s side begin their title defence as they look to retain their Champions League crown.

Two Liverpool fans suffered ‘cuts and grazes’ to the head as they were assaulted at a city-center bar.

A statement from Merseyside Police read: “We can confirm two Liverpool fans were reported to have been assaulted in Naples earlier today.

“At around 6pm local time (5pm GMT), it was reported a number of males on scooters approached the fans at a bar in the city before assaulting them.

“Two men from the UK, aged 26 and 46, sustained superficial cuts and grazes to the head and were treated at the scene before continuing to attend the match.

“Local police are aware and Merseyside Police are working with police colleagues in Naples to assist in the policing of the Champions League fixture.”