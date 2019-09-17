Preparations for President Trump’s two-day visit to California, with stops in Palo Alto, Los Angeles and San Diego, were underway Tuesday morning.

However, officials are warning Angelenos to brace for rush-hour congestion later in the day.

The president is slated to have several campaign fundraising events during his visit, although the engagements are private and little has been revealed about his plans.

Following a Palo Alto fundraiser around midday Tuesday, the president will arrive at Los Angeles International Airport at 3:25 p.m. and make his way to downtown L.A. He is then scheduled to travel to Beverly Hills, arriving about 6 p.m.

After a roundtable with supporters and a fundraising committee dinner, Trump will return to downtown for the night.

According to Los Angeles Time, Here are the street closures in downtown L.A., which went into effect Tuesday morning and will continue through midday Wednesday:

Figueroa Boulevard from 6th to 8th streets

Wilshire Boulevard from Flower Street to Beaudry Avenue

7th Street from Flower to Bixel streets

Road closures in Santa Monica and Beverly Hills were not immediately available.

The Los Angeles Police Department expects additional street closures as Trump nears his undisclosed destination in downtown Los Angeles, to be announced later in the day, according to Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a spokeswoman for the Police Department.