Hong Kong experienced another disaster on Monday as a passenger train derailed during the morning rush hour forcing evacuation of the 500 passengers on board.

Not less than eight people sustained injuries.

The incident occurred near Hung Hom station on the East Rail Line, the subway operator said.

According to the CGTN, Train service near Hung Hom had been suspended and an investigation is underway.

Images from the scene showed three carriages had left the tracks and were zigzagged across the rails near Hung Hom station in Kowloon – a busy interchange that provides services to mainland China.

Passengers had to leave the train through a broken door and cross tracks on the East Rail line to make their way to safety.

There was no immediate suggestion of foul play after previous attacks by pro-democracy protesters on the city’s mass transit system.