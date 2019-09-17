The Taliban is willing to sign the “finalized agreement with the U.S.,” the militant organization’s deputy head of political office in Doha, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, said in an interview on Tuesday.

Stanekzai told BBC Pashtu that the militants will announce a ceasefire with U.S. troops in Afghanistan once the agreement is signed.

The Taliban and the U.S. were in the process to sign an agreement seeking to to put an end to the 18-year war in Afghanistan when U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled peace talks last week citing the killing of a U.S. soldier and 13 others in a Taliban bombing earlier this month.

The militant group’s spokesman for its political office in Doha said that, meanwhile, a four-member Taliban delegation travelled to Iran and met high ranking officials including Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday.

The spokesman said that the peace process and protection of the Iranian development projects in Afghanistan were discussed in the talks.

A three-member delegation of Taliban representatives, led by Stanekzai, last week travelled to Moscow to discuss the peace process with Russian officials.

Shaheen tweeted about the visit, saying Moscow backed the Taliban’s position in the talks and supported the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan based on the agreement.

Back in Afghanistan, Afghan forces and the Taliban have escalated operations in many parts of the country.