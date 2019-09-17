By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A woman has allegedly stabbed her husband to death over her daughter’s birthday in Surulere area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The incident occurred on Tuesday around 6.00am.

The woman, Stella Peter, 23, was said to have stabbed her hubby, Bala Haruna, 25, to death at No 2 Tejuosho Avenue, Surulere, Lagos.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana said on Tuesday that at about 6.00am, homicide detectives from Surulere Division arrested one Stella Peter for stabbing her hubby, Bala Haruna to death.

He said the couple, who were not actually married, lived together at No 2 Tejuosho Avenue, Surulere, Lagos, for three years and had a baby who just turned one.

“An argument ensued between them which turned violent and the woman used a kitchen knife to stab the man in the back which led to his death.

“The woman accused the man of refusing to release money for their daughter’s birthday party. Homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba have taken over the investigation. The suspect confessed to the commission of the crime. She will be charged to court for murder,” Elkana said.