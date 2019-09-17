Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved the appointment of Akinpelu Gbemisola, a retired Commissioner of Police as the new Corps Marshal of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC).

Gbemisola, a graduate of History & International Relations, Lagos State University Ojo, started her career as a Cadet Inspector in the Nigerian Police in 1984. She later served with the Nigeria Police in several capacities, which includes; Head, Criminal Central Registry, Alagbon, Lagos.

She later served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Abuja and later as the Commissioner of Police, Inspectorate, Directorate of Training, Force Headquarters, Abuja and as the Commandant, Police College, Ikeja, where she retired meritoriously.

Alongside her appointment are the three Deputy Corps Marshals; Mr. Ganiyu Salami; Mr. Adeeso Adeleke, and Mr. Ganiyu Kazeem for the Control and Supervision of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps Members.

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps, the erstwhile Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) Brigade is established to promote a cleaner, hygienic, aesthetically resplendent environment in Lagos.