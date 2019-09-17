Recently Professor Chima Anyadike, who has taught literary theory and prose fiction in Universities in Africa and the USA for many years, clocked 70.

He recently retired from active service at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, where he taught for over four decades.

A series of events which included valedictory lecture, play, and a grand reception party were held in his honour over the weekend. A book entitled Complex Realities was also presented to the public.

Here are the images from the event as captured by our photographer, Ayodele Efunla: