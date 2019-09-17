Professor Chima Anyadike.
Recently Professor Chima Anyadike, who has taught literary theory and prose fiction in Universities in Africa and the USA for many years, clocked 70.
He recently retired from active service at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, where he taught for over four decades.
A series of events which included valedictory lecture, play, and a grand reception party were held in his honour over the weekend. A book entitled Complex Realities was also presented to the public.
Here are the images from the event as captured by our photographer, Ayodele Efunla:
Dr. (Mrs) Bisi Anyadike while presenting the book, Complex Realities at the event.
Mr. Sam Omatseye, while delivering a lecture entitled ‘The Rebellion of Reality’ at the event.
Professor Chima Anyadike and wife, Bisi, with the birthday cake.
The renown professor, cutting his birthday cake @70
Professor Chima Anyadike with his wife and five daughters at his 70th birthday ceremony.
The unveiling of the book.
Front row: Representatives of the Ooni of Ife at the event.
Professor Chima Anyadike with his wife and Inlaws.
Professor Chima Anyadike with Wife, children, grandchildren and his inlaws at the book launch.
The cast of a play titled The Queen without a crown, a valedictory performance in honour of Prof Chima Anyadike.
