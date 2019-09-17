”Double Wahala” pioneer Oritse Femi and his wife Nabila are currently vacationing in Italy and the couple are giving us goals already.
Oritse Femi shared photos on his Instagram page, writing: “Good man and his beautiful wife @nabila.fash 💯😊🥰”
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 2:28 pm
