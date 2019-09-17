Obinwanne Okeke, the 31-year-old Nigerian being tried in the United States for Business email compromise fraud, has been remanded in prison custody until February 2020 for the continuation of his trial.

Okeke’s trial commenced on Monday at the Newport News, Virginia, federal courthouse, following an indictment by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The 31-year-old has been in the custody of the US Marshals Service since early August.

At the commencement of his trial at the Virginia federal courthouse, the judge declared the case as complex.

The FBI accused him of orchestrating the theft of $11.5 million from UK subsidiary of American heavy equipment manufacturer, Caterpillar.

A grand jury in September said Okeke should be made to forfeit at least $11 million in asset and an emerald-shaped diamond engagement ring found on him when he was first arrested on August 6.