Wives of Northern Governors have renovated a Social Rehabilitation Centre in Minna as part of efforts to provide a conducive environment for children undergoing rehabilitation.

Dr Amina Bello, Chairperson of the Northern Governors Wives Forum, made this known during a courtesy visit to Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger in Minna on Tuesday.

She explained that the wives would ensure that every state in northern Nigeria renovates its drug rehabilitation centre to address the menace.

“We are here in the state to hold our quarterly meeting and we will in turn commission the social rehabilitation centre that has been remodelled and we appreciate you for hosting us,” she said.

Bello noted that the rehabilitation intervention programmes would support states to achieve their goals of economic empowerment and development.

Responding, Bello described social vices as a major challenge facing women and youths in the northern states.

“We have a major problem in addressing drug abuse in Northern Nigeria and the earlier we start tackling drug intake, the better for us,” he said.

He noted that drug abuse was linked to criminal activities in the state, adding that drugs control, empowerment and social rehabilitation was key in addressing social vices.

The governor advised the forum to deliberate on issues affecting most people in the North and come up with measures that would help in addressing them.