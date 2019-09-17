Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, vowed on Tuesday that no negotiation “on any level” would be entertained between officials of the Islamic Republic and the United States, unless the U.S, according to him, repented.

“If the U.S. takes back its words and repents and returns to the nuclear deal, which they have violated, they can take part in the meetings of signatories to this agreement with Iran.

“Otherwise, no negotiation on any level will happen between officials of the Islamic Republic and the U.S., neither in New York nor anywhere else,’’ Khamenei said on state television.

His remarks referred to speculation over a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rowhani on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, which begins this week.

Trump on Monday did not rule out a meeting, saying that he had “no meeting scheduled’’ with the Iranian president but “I know they want to meet’’.

The remarks by Khamenei came after Trump said he believed Iran was likely behind the attacks on key Saudi oil refineries at the weekend that sent oil prices soaring.