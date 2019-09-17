The Kaduna State Government has deployed new technology to facilitate data collection on rising cases of malnutrition to enable it tackle the challenge effectively.

The mobile District Health Information System provided with support from Alive and Thrive, an NGO, would be deployed to 270 rural health facilities.

Hamza-Ibrahim Ikara, Deputy Director, State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, said the equipment were deployed as part of strategic initiative to get accurate data on malnutrition.

He said the goal was to build an electronic database through efficient tracking of malnutrition cases in the state.

” There is no way we can improve our health services without accurate data and with these mobile phones we will improve and use the device for what it is meant for,”he said .

He said that, with the mobile DHIS, the state hopes to achieve its objectives targeted at improving health care services.

” This is a modern way that we can use to track all nutritional aspects and handle the situation effectively,” he said.

According to the official, the mobile facility targets primary health centers in some selected local government areas in the state.

Ikara commended the NGO for the initiative saying it would help government address malnutrition in the state.

Also, the State Team leads of Alive and Thrive, Sarah Kwasu said the NGO was working in 16 Local Government Areas in the state and will be rounding off by 2020.

Kwasu said that the NGO’s project would capture both government and private facilities in the state with the focus on exclusive breastfeeding, complementary feeding and dietary diversity.

The State Nutrition Officer, Hauwa Usman commended the NGO for the great work to address malnutrition in the state.

Usman said the NGO’s support would tackle malnutrition challenges faced by the state.

” This is the first of its kind that an NGO is giving us such facility and our state is the first state that is benefiting from the equipment.

She said 125 public health facilities and 45 private ones would be covered and urged the health personnel on good management of the mobile DHIS.

” We are gradually making progress, capturing data is important. These mobile DHIS will to ensure efficient data collection in the state.”

According to her, the agency will train personnel across various health facilities for proper usage of the equipment.

NAN reports that the Health workers from Public and Private facilities and Health management and information system officers from the selected LGs attended the event.